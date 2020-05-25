Roglic planning altitude camps, Tour de l’Ain, Dauphiné before Tour

Primož Roglič is planning for an early summer packed with trips to altitude and racing in France in advance of this year’s Tour de France.

The Slovenian laid out his plans to RTV Slovenija this weekend as he maps out his path to this August’s Tour de France, where he will lead the charge for Team Jumbo-Visma, alongside Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk.

“I will do an altitude training camp in July, while in August I will participate in the Tour de l’Ain and the Critérium du Dauphiné,” Roglič said. “Finally, I want to finish a second altitude stage before the Tour.”

The Tour de l’Ain (August 7 – 9) is one of a handful of small French races profiting from an early slot in the rescheduled 2020 calendar. Falling just three days before the Dauphiné, it is expected that several teams will send its Tour riders to the 2.1-ranked race to put final sharpness into the legs.

Roglič, 30, will need the racing. He hasn’t raced at all in 2020, and last clipped into the pedals in competition at the Chrono des Nations on October 20.

Jumbo-Visma is hoping to get its team together for training camps as soon as possible as the August 1 WorldTour restart peeks into view. Sport director Merijn Zeeman told AD that he anticipates getting the ball rolling in July.

“We hope to organize and get things together again in July; June is still too early,” Zeeman said.”We have gone through various scenarios, but it remains to be seen whether we can travel soon.”

“It is just a little tricky at the moment,” he continued. “We also haven’t made up our minds yet. In June it is still too early to organize things together or to go to a training camp. At home, the riders continue with what they were doing. That is going very well.”

Zeeman is also hoping to get his riders back to racing without delay, with the possibility of competition in July. Several top teams are planning to start racing in advance of the WorldTour season, with Israel Start-Up Nation and CCC-Team both considering kicking back into action at the Sibiu Tour in Romania, July 2-5.