Rod Ellingworth to leave Bahrain-McLaren after one-year stint at top

Rod Ellingworth is leaving Bahrain-McLaren after just one year at the top of the revamped WorldTour squad.

A statement from the team Thursday explained that “Rod’s passion is rider development, so he has decided to move on and focus on new projects close to his heart.”

“The time has come for me to move on,” Ellingworth said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the chance to lead this team. There has been some fantastic momentum, and I feel I leave the team in a strong position.”

Ellingworth had led a spate of changes at the squad at the start of 2020 as new co-title sponsor McLaren came aboard. The former Team Sky coach took up a role as team principal, and brought in star signings Mikel Landa, Wout Poels and Mark Cavendish.

One year later, McLaren is stepping away from its sponsorship and the squad is set to be known as Bahrain Victorious for 2021.

Ellingworth’s brief tenure at the team was headlined by Landa’s fourth-place at the Tour de France, and a further three top-10s at grand tours via Poels, Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Rod for the expertise and wisdom he [Ellingworth] imparted on the team,” said a spokesperson from the squad. “The performance-first ethos and winning mindset he instilled in every team member will endure. We wish Rod all the very best for the future.”

“The team is now wholly focused on its transition to Bahrain Victorious for next year, and we are looking forward to sharing more about our vision over the coming month. And it goes without saying, we can’t wait to get back to racing.”

Ellingworth has not yet confirmed his next moves.