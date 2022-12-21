Road to Giro d’Italia starts in Argentina for Remco Evenepoel

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The road to the Giro d’Italia will start at the Vuelta a San Juan for Remco Evenepoel in 2023.

The world champion will make his season debut at the South American race (January 22-29), the same event where he debuted as a pro in 2019.

“I’m happy to race again in San Juan. It was my first race as a pro in 2019, I have a lot of great memories from my previous outings in Argentina, and I’m delighted to start my year in the rainbow jersey there,” Evenepoel said Wednesday. “I hope to see many of those amazing fans on the road and I can’t wait to debut my Soudal Quick-Step world champion jersey in a couple of weeks.”

Also read:

Evenepoel will celebrate his 23rd birthday during the race, and the race will mark his first stage race since winning the Vuelta a España.

The remainder of his 2023 racing schedule is not quite finalized, but he’s also expected to race the UAE Tour in February and the Volta a Ciclista a Catalunya in March before heading back to the spring classics and a return to Liège-Bastogne-Liège as defending champion.

Other top names expected to race in San Juan — back on the calendar for the first time since 2020 — include Filippo Ganna and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).