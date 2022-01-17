Road back to cobbled classics begins in Provence for Kasper Asgreen

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The road back to the Tour of Flanders begins next month in France’s Provence region for Kasper Asgreen.

The defending Flanders champion will debut at the Tour de la Provence next month ahead of an ambitious spring calendar that Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl hopes will pay off with dividends in the northern classics.

“I had an unforgettable and truly amazing 2021 with the team, but now’s the time to think of what’s to come over the next couple of months,” Asgreen said in a team release. “There’s no secret that my aim is to have another strong outing in the cobbled classics that I love so much.”

Asgreen, who beat back Mathieu van der Poel in a dramatic duel at the Ronde van Vlaanderen last spring, returns to racing at the French stage race, February 10-13.

Asgreen is also confirmed for the opening weekend in Belgium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and will defend his titles at E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Flanders, along with stops at Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Roubaix.

The 26-year-old is the first Dane to win Flanders, and hopes to carry momentum in 2022.

“It goes without saying that I would like to win again there, because it gives you such an extraordinary feeling, but it remains to be seen if it will happen,” he said. “What I can say for sure is that I will try, and at the same time, help the team get the maximum out of those races.”