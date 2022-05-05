Rising ‘cross and road star Shirin van Anrooij extends with Trek through 2025

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rising cyclocross and road talent Shirin van Anrooij will stay with Trek through 2025 after signing a three-year extension.

The European U23 cyclocross champion will continue riding with Baloise-Trek Lions in cyclocross and Trek-Segafredo on the road.

“The thing about this team that I enjoy the most is that it’s really unique to feel like you’re part of one big family,” Van Anrooij said. “I’ve also enjoyed the way we race; we have a plan and really go all out for this plan. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but we do it as a team, which makes it special.

“In this team, I have the possibility to make the combination together with Baloise-Trek Lions, which is an important factor for me. I really enjoy combining both disciplines, and I think it makes me a better cyclist. I still have so much to learn, and I feel like this environment gives me the opportunity to develop further as a rider. I’m surrounded by so many strong riders, directors, and coaches with all this experience. Everyone around me is really trying to teach me as much as possible.”

Van Anrooij turned pro with the team mid-way through 2020 and has continued her swift rise through the sport. Last year, she took her first elite CX win in Iowa and then went on to claim a convincing victory in the U23 race at the European champs.

The 20-year-old also won at Gullegem in January and took second behind her Dutch teammate, and fellow breakthrough star, Puck Pieterse at the world championships in Fayetteville.

Van Anrooij rode her first full season on the road in 2021 and has made a huge stride forward this season with a top-10 placing at Strade Bianche in March and top-20 rides throughout the Ardennes classics. She currently leads the UCI’s WorldTour youth ranking.

“I’ve made huge steps since joining this team. The last two months of racing the classics for the first time ever went so much better than expected. I had learned a lot as a stagiaire already, but then I had a setback with my crash in Tabor. At the beginning of last year’s season, I struggled a lot, both mentally and physically, but the Team kept believing in me and helped me gain confidence again.”

After taking a short break following Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Van Anrooij is set to return to racing in Spain later this month.