Rinaldo Nocentini sanctioned, race results canceled

Retired Italian pro cyclist Rinaldo Nocentini has been sanctioned and his results since 2018 have been stricken.

The Italian Doping Tribunal (NADO) further imposed a four-year ban which will remain in effect through November 2024.

According to Corriere della sera, Nocentini was sanctioned for an anomaly in his biological passport discovered in December 2019.

No specifics about the exact nature of his suspension were initially provided, however Nocentini was found to have run afoul of doping rules for “use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method prohibited by an athlete.”

Nocentini competed for the Portuguese-registered Sporting Tavira team 2016-2019, and he retired prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Turning pro in 1999, Nocentini raced for Team Mapei. He wore the yellow jersey at the 2009 Tour de France for eight days while racing for AG2R-La Mondiale.