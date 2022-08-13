Rider transfers 2023: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s peloton
All of the latest transfers in the women's peloton.
The transfer season is well underway after it officially opened on August 1, with several big names already switching teams ahead of the 2023 season.
Lorena Wiebes was one of the early movers after she decided to end her term with Team DSM early in favor of a contract with SD Worx. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will leave the Dutch squad at the end of the year as she extends her career for one more year at AG Insurance-NXTG.
BikeExchange-Jayco
New signings: Letizia Paternoster (from Trek-Segafredo), Amber Pate (neo-pro), Alyssa Polites (neo-pro)
Extensions:
Leaving: Amanda Spratt (team TBC)
Canyon-SRAM
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: Brodie Chapman (team TBC)
Jumbo-Visma
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: Anouska Koster (to Uno-X)
Human Powered Health
New signings: Antri Christoforou (started June 21)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Liv Racing Xstra
New signings: Mavi García (from UAE Team ADQ)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Movistar
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
Team DSM
New signings: Eleonora Ciabocco (neo-pro), Daniek Hangeveld (from GT Krush Tunap), Maeve Plouffe (neo-pro), Eglantine Rayer (neo-pro), Anna van der Meiden (WV Schijndel), Nienke Vinke (neo-pro)
Extensions:
Leaving: Lorena Wiebes (to SD Worx), Leah Kirchmann (team TBC), Floortje Mackaij (team TBC)
Trek-Segafredo
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: Letizia Paternoster (to BikeExchange-Jayco), Amalie Dideriksen (to Uno-X)
SD Worx
New signings: Lorena Wiebes (from Team DSM)
Extensions:
Leaving: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (to AG Insurance-NXTG)
UAE Team ADQ
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: Mavi García (to Liv Racing Xstra), Maaike Boogaard (to AG Insurance-NXTG), Marta Bastianelli (retirement)
Uno-X
New signings: Amalie Dideriksen (from Trek-Segafredo), Anouska Koster (from Jumbo-Visma)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Continental Teams
AG Insurance-NXTG
New signings: Maaike Boogaard (from UAE Team ADQ), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (from SD Worx)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: Lisa Brennauer (retiring)
Cofidis
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
Parkhotel-Valkenburg
New signings: Nicole Frain (started July 7)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Plantur-Pura
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving:
Le Col-Wahoo
New signings: Becky Storrie (from CAMS-Basso)
Extensions:
Leaving:
Valcar-Travel & Service
New signings:
Extensions:
Leaving: