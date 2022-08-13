Rider transfers 2023: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s peloton

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The transfer season is well underway after it officially opened on August 1, with several big names already switching teams ahead of the 2023 season.

Lorena Wiebes was one of the early movers after she decided to end her term with Team DSM early in favor of a contract with SD Worx. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will leave the Dutch squad at the end of the year as she extends her career for one more year at AG Insurance-NXTG.

BikeExchange-Jayco

New signings: Letizia Paternoster (from Trek-Segafredo), Amber Pate (neo-pro), Alyssa Polites (neo-pro)

Extensions:

Leaving: Amanda Spratt (team TBC)

Canyon-SRAM

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: Brodie Chapman (team TBC)

Jumbo-Visma

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: Anouska Koster (to Uno-X)

Human Powered Health

New signings: Antri Christoforou (started June 21)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Liv Racing Xstra

New signings: Mavi García (from UAE Team ADQ)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Movistar

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

Team DSM

New signings: Eleonora Ciabocco (neo-pro), Daniek Hangeveld (from GT Krush Tunap), Maeve Plouffe (neo-pro), Eglantine Rayer (neo-pro), Anna van der Meiden (WV Schijndel), Nienke Vinke (neo-pro)

Extensions:

Leaving: Lorena Wiebes (to SD Worx), Leah Kirchmann (team TBC), Floortje Mackaij (team TBC)

Trek-Segafredo

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: Letizia Paternoster (to BikeExchange-Jayco), Amalie Dideriksen (to Uno-X)

SD Worx

New signings: Lorena Wiebes (from Team DSM)

Extensions:

Leaving: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (to AG Insurance-NXTG)

UAE Team ADQ

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: Mavi García (to Liv Racing Xstra), Maaike Boogaard (to AG Insurance-NXTG), Marta Bastianelli (retirement)

Uno-X

New signings: Amalie Dideriksen (from Trek-Segafredo), Anouska Koster (from Jumbo-Visma)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Continental Teams

AG Insurance-NXTG

New signings: Maaike Boogaard (from UAE Team ADQ), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (from SD Worx)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: Lisa Brennauer (retiring)

Cofidis

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

Parkhotel-Valkenburg

New signings: Nicole Frain (started July 7)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Plantur-Pura

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving:

Le Col-Wahoo

New signings: Becky Storrie (from CAMS-Basso)

Extensions:

Leaving:

Valcar-Travel & Service

New signings:

Extensions:

Leaving: