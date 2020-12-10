Rider safety: No sprinter lanes, more controls

There won’t be any track-style lanes in the finishing sprint, but there will be more emphasis on route inspection and awareness.

That’s the main takeaway of the UCI’s latest round of several new safety measures unveiled Thursday, to be rolled out in 2021.

The measures, which include a new, full-time “safety czar” as well as other measures, come on the heels of several high-profile crashes in 2020 and raising concerns about rider safety.

Backers of the new moves were effusive about the process, but some will wonder if the steps go far enough to improve and ensure rider safety in the sometimes fluid and changing road conditions.

“As professional rider directly impacted by these new measures, I am extremely pleased to have been involved and listened to throughout the consultation process led by the UCI,” said former world champion Philippe Gilbert. “This allowed me to directly express our concerns on important topics such as barrier design and ensuring race convoy vehicles are operated safely around riders.”

Former world champion Philippe Gilbert (left) welcomes the new safety initiatives by the UCI. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Following months of study among a working group that included members of the UCI, race organizers, teams, and riders, a broad outline includes the creation of a new safety manager within the UCI as well as enhanced safety steps with signs, marshals, fencing, and traffic flow within the race caravan, including helicopters flying too close to the racecourse.

The new safety push also puts more responsibility on race organizers, teams, and riders. Races will be required to have a designed safety manager for each competition, while teams and riders will see more restrictions on where they can toss water bottles or how they can descend steep mountain passes. It was not confirmed that the sometimes controversial top-tube tuck, when riders pedal while straddling their top tube, will be banned.

“As team owners and employers, the absolute priority is to have the safest race environment for our riders to perform,” said Iwan Spekenbrink, President of the Association Internationale des Groupes Cyclistes Professionnels (AIGCP). “In addition, a safe race environment is essential to convey the best image of cycling to fans, society, and the various commercial partners. … We are very much looking forward to seeing these principles implemented, as well as to the frequent assessment of their implementation.”

According to the UCI, the new safety measures include: