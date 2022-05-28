Become a Member

RideLondon Classique stage 2: Lorena Wiebes sprints to second consecutive win

Dutch rider beats Bastianelli and Norsgaard to extend overall lead.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the RideLondon Classique to take back-to-back victories in the three-day race.

The Dutch rider beat Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) by several bike lengths to extend her lead in the general classification, while world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) finished outside the top five in the stage into Epping, Essex.

A solo breakaway from Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) animated most of the stage, but the American was caught in the final 30km of the stage after a long lone effort.

Also read: RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory on Stage 1 in Maldon

