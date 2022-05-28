RideLondon Classique stage 2: Lorena Wiebes sprints to second consecutive win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the RideLondon Classique to take back-to-back victories in the three-day race.

The Dutch rider beat Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) by several bike lengths to extend her lead in the general classification, while world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) finished outside the top five in the stage into Epping, Essex.

A solo breakaway from Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) animated most of the stage, but the American was caught in the final 30km of the stage after a long lone effort.

