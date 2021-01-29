RideLondon cancels 2021 event; Clásica de Almería gets green light

RideLondon announced the cancelation of its 2021 event on Friday. The race dates were on the calendar for May 29-30.

“It has been confirmed today that the RideLondon festival of cycling, scheduled for the end of May 2021, will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic,” a RideLondon statement read.

The women’s event was on the UCI racing calendar as a premier-level race for 2021.

“We know it is very disappointing news that the events planned for May cannot take place, especially for charities, however, I am sure everyone understands why this decision has been made,” said RideLondon event director Hugh Brasher.

The RideLondon statement also indicates that “Organizers of the event were looking at many different scenarios but with the extensive road closures required to put on the world’s greatest cycling festival and the number of participants and spectators, a decision has been made to focus on delivering a virtual event for 2021 and to concentrate on bringing the event back in 2022.”

Organizers committed to an improved experience for pros, participants, and spectators alike in 2021, however, these future plans also had a wrench thrown into the works when Surrey County Council indicated intent to revoke their support for the event following complaints from residents about the “disruption,” reported CyclingNews.

The event, which featured a men’s WorldTour race, a Women’s ProSeries race, and grand fondo events in recent years was also put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The most recent winner of the Prudential RideLondon Classique was Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel-Valkenburg) who is now on Team DSM. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the men’s RideLondon Surrey Classic in 2019. Viviani is on the Cofidis roster for 2021.

Oliver Naesen at the 2020 Clásica de Almería. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Clásica de Almería gets green light

The 34th edition of the Clásica de Almería was given the go-ahead for February 14 by Spanish authorities.

At this time, 11 WorldTour teams and 11 ProTour teams have committed to starting the Andalucian race.

“I want to thank the work done by all the people who have been preparing a new edition of the Clásica de Almería for months and now, after having received this approval, we are already sure that it will mean that for one more year the province of Almería will be able to enjoy the best international cycling,” said the head of the Clásica de Almería organizing committee, José Manuel Muñoz.

Muñoz also indicated that the race will go on, under the strictest health safety protocols, and asked fans to stay at home.

“It will be a very special edition in which we are going to take extreme precautions and in which we ask all the fans to follow the race from their homes and not come near to the ‘race bubble,’ the exit and arrival areas or the roads,” said Muñoz. “The important thing this year, in addition to being able to promote, through our race, the image of the Costa de Almería, is to do it safely for everyone. This includes all the members of the caravan, but also the fans.”

Organizers indicated that TV coverage will be provided through partners Eurosport and GCN, to further encourage remote race viewing.

The Clásica de Almería will announce the finalized route — designed to showcase the best sprinters on the international scene — in the coming days.