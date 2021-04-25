Richard Carapaz disqualified for ‘super tuck’ at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The race police strike again, and this time it’s a high-profile caper.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz was disqualified Sunday from Liège-Bastogne-Liège for deploying the banned “super tuck” position.

Carapaz is the highest-profile rider yet to be disqualified for the “super tuck” since the UCI rolled out its stricter safety rules earlier this month.

The 2019 Giro d’Italia champion was attacking late before the decisive Roche-aux-Faucons climb, and appeared to briefly move into a hunched position over the handlebars.

Though it was hard to determine if and for how long he slipped into the banned “super tuck” position — which means breaking contact with the saddle and straddling over the top tube — the race jury was convinced.

Also read:

Carapaz was reeled in before the race-breaking attacks, and later finished the race, only to show up as DSQ on the official race results.

Ineos Grenadiers officials confirmed to VeloNews that Carapaz was disqualified for the banned “super tuck” position.

#BreakingNews

Richard Carapaz, the only big attacker of @LiegeBastogneL

disqualified for "prohibited position"#cycling pic.twitter.com/bHmzhh815G — Col Philip "Cyclist" Aussie Stuck in Italy 🚲🚲🚲 (@ColPhilip1) April 25, 2021

There was no immediate reaction from Carapaz or the team.

Also read:

On April 1, the UCI rolled out a series of new safety rules that included a ban on the popular aero-tuck position many pros use during descents and breakaways.

The UCI relaxed rules about tossing water bottles during one-day races following some high-profile ejections and subsequent uproar from riders and fans. The so-called “super tuck” position, which became widely used in the peloton over the past decade, remains banned outright.