Reports suggest Milan-San Remo return for Mathieu van der Poel

Could Mathieu van der Poel be a late-hour starter for Milan-San Remo?

There’s chatter in the Flemish media that just might be the case.

There’s no official comment for Alpecin-Fenix officials, yet Het Nieuwsblad reported Thursday that a rash of illnesses across the team could see the Dutch superstar at the start line Saturday.

Several other top names are missing the Italian monument due to illness, including defending champion Jasper Stuyven, world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Sonny Colbrelli.

Van der Poel hasn’t raced since cyclocross in December to nurse nagging back problems. His last road race was at Paris-Roubaix where he was third.

His return to training along Spain’s Costa Blanca has raised anticipation of his return, and whether or not he could be a factor in the northern classics.

The paper reported van der Poel trained 150km of motor pacing Thursday.

It seemed likely he was going to return to competition at Coppi e Bartali on March 22-26, but there’s new speculation he could race Saturday.

Due to a few cases of illness within Alpecin-Fenix, van der Poel’s return might be brought forward to Milan-San Remo.

It’s unlikely van der Poel would be able to match the firepower of the favorites on the Poggio. Returning to racing and hitting out a few hours at race speed, however, would help him in the major Flemish races next month.