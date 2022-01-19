Reports hint at a new season of Movistar documentary in March
Reports of a new documentary series could reveal fresh details on the controversial exit of Miguel Ángel López from the 2021 Vuelta a España.
Spanish media is reporting that a new season of the Movistar series “El Día Menos Pensado” will debut this spring.
Radio Marca reports that a third season of the inside-the-bus documentary series will be confirmed during a Movistar Team presentation Thursday. Officials earlier would not confirm if a third season was in the works.
The series reportedly will not be broadcast on Netflix, but rather on Movistar’s subscription channel. More details are expected Thursday.
The series — “On the Least Expected Day” — created a sensation when it was broadcast on Netflix in 2020 and 2021, providing a raw, unedited look inside the Movistar team bus. Many were surprised at just how much was included in the series, proving a hit among fans and distractors alike.
A third edition would also bring new insight into the controversial exit of Miguel Ángel López from the Vuelta a España in 2021, one of the top stories of last year’s racing season.
💥Lo hemos explicado en #biciescapapodcast
Habrá 3era temporada de “El día menos pensado”
Se hará oficial el 20 de Enero en la presentación del equipo.
De momento, solo en @MovistarPlus (no Netflix)
Tendrá 4 episodios de 30 minutos cada uno
Se estrenará a finales de Marzo https://t.co/uCen8BGeoi
— Joan Prats (@JoanPrats360) January 17, 2022