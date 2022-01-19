Reports hint at a new season of Movistar documentary in March

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Spanish media is reporting that a new season of the Movistar series “El Día Menos Pensado” will debut this spring.

Radio Marca reports that a third season of the inside-the-bus documentary series will be confirmed during a Movistar Team presentation Thursday. Officials earlier would not confirm if a third season was in the works.

The series reportedly will not be broadcast on Netflix, but rather on Movistar’s subscription channel. More details are expected Thursday.

The series — “On the Least Expected Day” — created a sensation when it was broadcast on Netflix in 2020 and 2021, providing a raw, unedited look inside the Movistar team bus. Many were surprised at just how much was included in the series, proving a hit among fans and distractors alike.

A third edition would also bring new insight into the controversial exit of Miguel Ángel López from the Vuelta a España in 2021, one of the top stories of last year’s racing season.