Tom Dumoulin to make highly anticipated return at Tour de Suisse

Tom Dumoulin will make his highly anticipated return to racing at the Tour de Suisse.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed the Dutchman will ride the Swiss race – which begins on June 6 – with a view to preparing for the Olympic Games at the end of July. The news was first reported by Dutch website Wielerflits.

“The rider of Team Jumbo-Visma has made this decision together with the team as he has recently found the joy in cycling again,” a Jumbo-Visma statement read.

“In Switzerland Dumoulin wants to regain the racing feeling. After the Swiss stage race, the former world time trial champion will also appear at the start of the Dutch time trial and road championships. Dumoulin also has the ambition to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Dumoulin announced at a January training camp that he would take a career break to consider his future in cycling, saying that he was unsure if he wanted to continue racing.

He has not competed since, and he was recently replaced by Jonas Vingegaard in Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France line-up.

Dumoulin last raced at the Vuelta a España in October, which he abandoned ahead of stage 8 after struggling in the first week, but he has continued to train during his time away

He is named on the Dutch long-list for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and he was due to be vaccinated last month under a programme by the Dutch Olympic Committee (NOC).