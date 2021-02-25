Report: No Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel won’t be racing Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

That’s according to Het Nieuwsblad, which cited the absence of the star’s name on the preliminary star list provided to race organizers by Alpecin-Fenix.

Teams are required to provide the names of seven starters and two reserves at least 72 hours before the start of a race. Van der Poel, who was forced to leave the UAE Tour after one of the team’s staffers tested positive for COVID-19, did not appear on that list.

Van der Poel, who won Sunday’s opening stage at the UAE Tour for his first road win in 2021, later tested negative and was allowed to travel back to Europe. Follow-up controls and more tests would have been required to allow van der Poel to race Saturday. Jasper Philipsen, who was also at the UAE Tour, is on the team’s Omloop roster.

Confirmed riders to start include Dries De Bondt, Silvan Dillier, Senne Leysen, Xandro Meurisse, Oscar Riesebeek, and Otto Vergaerde, with Laurens De Vreese and Edward Planckaert as reserves.

There was no official word from team officials, but it appears that van der Poel will continue with his original calendar that includes Strade Bianche (March 6), Tirreno-Adriatico (March 10-16), and Milano-Sanremo (March 20).

Several team staffers and riders remain quarantined in the United Arab Emirates, and team officials confirmed that some have returned negative controls.