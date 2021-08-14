Report: Mathieu van der Poel still on for worlds, Roubaix despite training stop

Mathieu van der Poel is still on for world championships in both mountain biking and road racing, as well as the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix, despite pulling the plug early on an altitude training camp.

The Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad reported that van der Poel left a training camp in Livigno, Italy, earlier than expected, reportedly complaining of back pain.

Alpecin-Fenix officials confirmed the departure to the newspaper, but insisted van der Poel’s fall reschedule will remain unchanged.

Van der Poel hasn’t raced since crashing out on the first lap of the Olympic mountain bike race in Tokyo last month.

Van der Poel crashed heavily after misfiring on a jump that he incorrectly believed would feature a ramp that was used during training.

Officials did not say his recent back troubles were connected to the high-profile crash in Japan.

Van der Poel will race next on the dirt at mountain bike worlds at Val di Sole on August 29, and then defend his title at the Benelux Tour (August 30-September 5).

He will race the road worlds in Leuven, Belgium, on September 26 in what will be a highly anticipated clash with Wout van Aert, before starting the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix, now set for October 10.