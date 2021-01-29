Report: Marc Hirschi had 1 million reasons to join UAE-Team Emirates

Marc Hirschi has remained quiet so far about his high-profile exit from Team DSM to UAE-Team Emirates, but a report in L’Equipe reveals that the Swiss phenomenon was looking for new freedoms and a bigger paycheck.

The 22-year-old was one of the breakout riders in 2020, but sources cited in the L’Equipe report said he felt stymied and under-appreciated on his former team. When queries were opened about a possible exit, Hirschi was all ears.

UAE-Team Emirates was willing to step up, and according to L’Equipe, bumped his salary from $75,000 annually to $1 million.

Hirschi has so far refused to speak in detail about the deal, telling reporters that he is not allowed to under the terms of his new agreement. L’Equipe quoted unnamed sources saying that Hirschi felt “under-appreciated” by his former team, and that he “was choking” under the team’s strict training and racing protocols.

Hischi will have room to move at UAE-Team Emirates, and despite similar qualities as team star Tadej Pogačar on certain terrain, will have his pick of a calendar. At the center of his plans are the Ardennes classics, the Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

We're very happy to announce @MarcHirschi will be joining us in 2021. Welcome to the team Marc! Read the full press release: https://t.co/uPpBYPTPuP#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/ElDWPT4jlh — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) January 9, 2021

2021 calendar for Marc Hirschi