VeloNews News Road
Road

Report: Jumbo-Visma to race on SRAM in 2023

Reports in the Dutch media indicate that the Tour de France winners will change suppliers for next season.

Wielerflits has reported that Tour de France winners Jumbo-Visma will switch from racing on Shimano to SRAM components at the start of 2023.

Although there are no confirmed reports from Jumbo-Visma and the team declined to comment when approached by VeloNews. SRAM also declined to comment for this story.

According to the Dutch media reports SRAM came in with an offer to supply components to the team for 2023 and Shimano declined to match the bid.

If Shimano is out of the picture then Jumbo-Visma would be free to switch suppliers for a number of equipment choices, including shoes. There is still an ongoing contract with Lazer helmets.

Shimano has supplied the Dutch team with equipment since the mid-1990s and the team’s Rabobank days.

Even with the loss of Jumbo-Visma, Shimano would remain the most popular equipment choice in the peloton with Quick-Step, Ineos Grenadiers, and EF Education Easy-Post among the WorldTour teams working with the Japanese brand.

SRAM currently supplies Movistar and Trek-Segafredo on both the men’s and women’s teams.

