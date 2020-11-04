Report: Dylan Groenewegen to serve suspension through May 2021

Dutch news source Wielerflits is reporting that Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen will serve a suspension from racing through May 2021.

Groenewegen was involved in a crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland and was held responsible for Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) hitting route barriers at speeds in excess of 70kph.

The UCI is set to announce its findings — and then assign previously-decided penalties which Groenewegen will face — by the end of the week.

Jakobsen sustained severe injuries, including over 130 stitches, and the loss of all but a single tooth. He was placed in a medically induced coma for serval days while he was recovering from his injuries.

Groenewegen also suffered injuries as a result of the crash. He was immediately put on suspension by his team, while the UCI performed investigations into the cause of the crash, and the safety measures surrounding the event.

The Dutch fastman will still have the opportunity to lodge an appeal with the CAS to the sentence that would sideline him until just prior to the start of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Groenewegen has recuperated from his injuries and has started training again. He’s hopeful that he will be fit and allowed to race in the coming season.

“I hope that my pelvic ridge will be repaired and be just as strong as before. From then on I can slowly start training on the bike,” he said via social media.

Jumbo-Visma has not offered any comment about the suspension as of this report.

Recently, the UCI and race officials have taken a tough stance on sprinters’ following rules, to ensure rider safety.

Peter Sagan was relegated on stage 11 of the Tour de France for bumping shoulders with Wout van Aert.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was stripped of his Vuelta a España win on stage 9 for twice bumping Trek-Segafredo’s Emīls Liepiņš.