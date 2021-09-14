Report: Deal for Mark Cavendish to stay with Deceuninck-Quick-Step not done yet

Mark Cavendish has a contract offer to stay with Deceuninck-Quick-Step in 2022, but it’s not signed yet.

That’s according to reports in Belgian media, which confirm that Deceuninck-Quick-Step offered Cavendish a one-year contract extension to stay with the team for 2022.

So far, reports suggest that Cavendish and team manager Patrick Lefevere cannot yet agree on terms.

There appear to be complications over the financial as well as sporting terms, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Cavendish returned to his winning ways after rejoining the Belgian team for 2021, including winning four stages at the Tour de France to bring him equal with Eddy Merckx on the all-time stage-win victory list.

One more win at the Tour will put Cavendish into the record books.

Reports say the conflict appears to be over performance bonuses and on Cavendish’s insistence that he get a chance to race the Tour next year, but the recovery of Fabio Jakobsen, who won four stages and the points jersey at the Vuelta a España, means there can be no guarantee.

Cavendish — who will race the world championships this month in Belgium for the first time since finishing second to Peter Sagan in 2016 — said it was thanks to Quick-Step that he could return to the winner’s circle in 2021.