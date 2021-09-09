Report: Astana interested in re-signing Miguel Ángel López

The saga about Miguel Ángel López and his controversial exit from the Vuelta a España continues to make waves.

Despite apologizing for his hasty abandonment in Saturday’s penultimate stage, Movistar officials confirmed they are considering revisiting a recent two-year contract extension the team signed with the Colombian last month.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Astana could be interested in bringing him back. López turned pro with the team in 2015 and left at the end of 2020 to join the Spanish WorldTour team.

The Kazakh-backed team will see the return of manager Alexander Vinokourov in 2022 as well, and many of the team’s top riders are off-contract at the end of this season, so there would be space. Vincenzo Nibali, who raced in Astana colors from 2013-16, is also linked to a deal to return to Astana.

Co-sponsor Premier Tech is leaving the team at the end of the season, and some media reports suggest it could link up with Qhubeka, perhaps bringing some of the team’s riders and staff with it.

Astana, meanwhile, still has a handful of riders under contract, and confirmed this week that Alexey Lutsenko will remain with the team through 2024.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also reported that Joe Dombrowski, off-contract at UAE Emirates this year despite winning a stage at the Giro d’Italia, could also join Astana. Last week, Dombrowski told VeloNews during the Vuelta that he was considering a few options, but that he had not yet signed a contract for 2022.

López, meanwhile, has not spoken to the media since the weekend, and the Spanish press reported he did not attend the team’s post-Vuelta dinner celebration in Santiago de Compostela after teammate Enric Mas finished second overall.