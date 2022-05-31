Remco Evenepoel wins for fifth time in seven days

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There’s no stopping Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian star kicked to victory Tuesday at the mid-week Gullegem Koerse to win for his fifth win within a week, just two days after dominating the Tour of Norway.

“I am happy with my fifth win in seven days, it’s been a great week, and I now look forward to recovering a bit before my next race,” Evenepoel said.

Also read: Evenepoel dominates the Tour of Norway

The 22-year-old attacked from the off at the flat with teammate Stijn Steels, and two more joined on the second of 18 laps. More riders came across to create the winning move, and riders started to attack out of the group in the closing laps.

Evenepoel jumped with about 10km to go, and used his time trial skills to open a 15-second gap that he carried all the way to the finish. It was good for Quick-Step’s eighth win at Gullegem Koerse as a team.

“We went into the break quite early. I can’t say this was the plan, but it turned out well. The race was hard with all those tricky corners, we rode full gas all the time,” Evenepoel said. “With a couple of laps to go, a cat-and-mouse game began, as some riders attacked, while others stayed at the back.”

Also read: Why Patrick Lefevere should deliver cycling’s ‘dream team’ to the Tour de France

“The speed went up again, and I noticed everybody was on their limit, so before the last lap I decided to have a go and launch an all-out attack which I could finish off,” he said.

Evenepoel won four stages and the overall at Tour of Norway, which concluded Sunday. He’s won nine times so far in 2022, including Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April.

Evenepoel is scheduled to race Tour de Suisse in June and then make his debut at the Vuelta a España later this season.