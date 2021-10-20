Remco Evenepoel to dip toes into gravel at Belgian Waffle Ride

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel will dip his toes into gravel racing later this month with a start at the Belgian Waffle Ride in Kansas.

The Belgian superstar will be joined by Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Mattia Cattaneo in the Kansas leg on October 31.

Race officials posted a note on Instagram to confirm the appearance of the two European road pros at the upcoming event.

The 21-year-old is the latest European road pro to put rubber to gravel, but unlike many of his colleagues who have switched full-time to gravel racing, Evenepoel has no intentions of leaving behind road racing.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step officials were not immediately available for comment.

Evenepoel is coming off another intriguing road season that was loaded with highs and lows. After returning from a serious crash from the 2020 edition of Il Lombardia, the Belgian all-rounder made his hyped grand tour debut with the Giro d’Italia in May.

Despite coming close to the pink jersey, he abandoned in the final week. Evenepoel went on to win eight races in 2021 in his third season in the WorldTour.

Belgian Waffle Ride – Kansas