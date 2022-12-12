Remco Evenepoel shows off Soudal Quick-Step rainbow jersey for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel has shown off his rainbow jersey for the 2023 season for the first time

The new jersey is resplendent with new sponsor logos as Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl becomes Soudal Quick-Step for the new year.

Evenepoel, who won the world title in Wollongong after becoming the first Belgian grand tour winner in over 40 years at the Vuelta a España, has opted for black shorts once again. The jersey is made by Castelli after the Italian brand partnered up with Quick-Step ahead of the 2022 season.

“I can be really happy and proud to wear this jersey so early in my professional career. I’m looking forward to it,” Evenepoel said.

“I know it’s going to be a special year, with a lot of pressure and a different type of racing with the jersey. But I’m just going to let everything come to me and just try to deal with it as relaxed as possible and enjoy this jersey for the upcoming season. That’s the best thing I can do, go with the flow.”

After winning his first grand tour at the Vuelta a España this year, Evenepoel is set to ride the Giro d’Italia in 2023 as he tries to win his second three-week race.