Remco Evenepoel handed driving ban and fine for speeding offense

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has been handed a 21-day driving ban and a fine for a speeding offense dating back to 2020. The young all-arounder, who is currently racing Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy, was not in court on Wednesday when a court handed down the punishment.

The Belgian must also retake his theory examination, part of the process involved in gaining a full driving license. He was handed a €400 fine, too, after he was clocked driving at 125kph in a 70kph zone.

According to reports in the Belgian media, Evenepoel had been at a sponsor’s event on November 12, 2020. The event went long, leaving the Belgian rider late for a physiotherapist appointment. Evenepoel was receiving regular medical treatment at the time after a horrendous crash that took place at Il Lombardia a few months before the speeding incident.