Remco Evenepoel presses pause on Strava in push toward Giro d’Italia: ‘People know enough already’

Remco Evenepoel is pressing pause on Strava as he hits the back-straight before the Giro d’Italia.

Evenepoel, typically a regular user of Strava, hasn’t uploaded his data in almost two weeks while he builds power and sheds weight atop the Teide volcano in preparation for his maglia rosa mission.

“People know enough already,” Soudal Quick-Step sport director Klaas Lodewyck explained to Het Nieuwsblad. “I don’t think you should post everything online, the opposition looks at it. If I were a racer now, I wouldn’t do it either.”

Evenepoel raised eyebrows across the peloton last month when he crushed the long-standing Strava record on the steep side of Teide.

Now just three weeks out from his high-profile Italian showdown with Primož Roglič, Evenepoel doesn’t want the world knowing his numbers.

But word from the team is that things are all rosy for Remco in this crucial stage of his season.

“He’s doing well,” Lodewyck told Nieuwsblad. “We’ve been speaking about the Giro and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he starts as world champion with the ambition to win again.”

It’s not unusual for pros to pull the handbrake on Strava or to share only the top-level information from their head units.

Mathieu van der Poel yo-yos in and out of the platform, while Tadej Pogačar and Wout van Aert put their watts on lock to keep curious rivals from poking around for potential weakpoints.

With a title defense at Liège and a push at a second grand tour title on the horizon, the coming weeks could define Evenepoel’s year.

It will be a busy spell that has the 23-year-old train on Teide, at home in Calpe, and recon several key stages of the Giro.

Just don’t expect to see any of it on Strava.