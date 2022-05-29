Remco Evenepoel dominates the Tour of Norway to take overall victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) won the Tour of Norway – remarkably his ninth GC victory in just four seasons in the WorldTour – while Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) sprinted to a stage win in his hometown of Stavenger.

Evenepoel dominated the six-day race, winning three stages and the youth classification after taking control of the GC on Thursday on the decisive 12km long Gaustatoppen climb.

In the end, he won the overall race by 56 seconds ahead of Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix). Lucas Plapp (Ineos-Grenadiers) rounded out the podium, 1:30 behind Evenepoel.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) took the points jersey while Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won the King of the Mountains competition.

“Overall, it was a very good week for the team,” Evenepoel said after the race. “We can be proud of ourselves, of the way we rode, of the Wolfpack spirit we put on display every single time and of how we always believed in ourselves.”

This GC victory marks a successful return to racing for Evenepoel following his win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last month.

That’s 9️⃣ GC victories for @EvenepoelRemco! 🏆 2019 Tour of Belgium

🏆 2020 Vuelta a San Juan

🏆 2020 Volta ao Algarve

🏆 2020 Vuelta a Burgos

🏆 2020 Tour de Pologne

🏆 2021 Tour of Belgium

🏆 2021 Danmark Rundt

🏆 2022 Volta ao Algarve

🏆 2022 Tour of Norway pic.twitter.com/HSWi8R5juH — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 29, 2022

He first stamped his authority on the race with a win on the uphill finish of stage 1, briefly relinquished the overall lead on stage 2 before he reclaimed it with a decisive victory on the summit finish of Gaustatoppen on stage 3. A sprint win on stage 5 confirmed his dominance.

“It was my first race since Liège–Bastogne–Liège, so I didn’t know how I would fare, but I returned at a high level, which is encouraging as we kick off the second part of the season and my road to the Vuelta a España,” Evenepoel said.

Evenepoel now turns his attentions to the Tour de Suisse in June and Vuelta a España in August.