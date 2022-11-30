Remco Evenepoel confirms Giro d’Italia bid in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel confirmed that he will search for his second grand tour title at the Giro d’Italia next season.

Evenepoel won the Vuelta a España earlier this season, becoming the first Belgian grand tour winner in four decades.

Rumors were flying all fall about whether the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider would choose the Italian grand tour or the Tour de France, but he and the team had been tight-lipped on it so far.

In a video message from Amalfi, where he has been heading out for route recons, Evenepoel confirmed that he would be headed to the Giro for next season.

“I’m in Italy for the moment to do some recons and for a special announcement that I will make now. I will ride the Giro in 2023, I am really looking forward to it. It will be a special edition as I will be wearing my rainbow jersey. I’m really looking forward to it,” Evenepoel said.

“I’m out here in Amalfi, I’m doing some recons and having some fun together with Brama [Quick-Step sport director Davide Bamati -ed]. I hope to see you very soon here in Italy and I hope that you will come out to watch me and the whole team because we hope to do very well again. We are looking forward to seeing you in Italy.”

Also read:

With three major time trials, compared to the Tour de France’s lone 22km test, the Giro d’Italia had long looked like the best choice for Evenepoel.

Evenepoel romped to victory at the Vuelta in September, beating Enric Mas into Madrid by over two minutes, having taken the red jersey after six stages. He claimed two stage victories while in the leader’s jersey, including a dominating performance in the time trial that saw him beat GC rival Primož Roglič by 48 seconds on the day.

High on the success of the Vuelta, Evenepoel headed to the world championships in Australia, and went on to take the title with a long-range solo attack.