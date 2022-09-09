Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Remco Evenepoel braces for ‘a big war’ in trap-riddled stage 20 of Vuelta a España

Evenepoel closes in on red jersey but remains wary of an Enric Mas and Movistar onslaught in multi-mountain test Saturday.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

TALAVERA DE LA REINA, Spain (VN) – “Muy Dura.

“Very hard.”

That’s what Remco Evenepoel expects from stage 20 of the Vuelta a España as he closes in on a historic Belgian red jersey.

Evenepoel surfed the wheels through Friday’s circuit race around Talavera de la Reina as he relished a straightforward 14th day in the maillot rojo ahead of a stage that will blow the doors off Saturday.

“It will be like a big war,” Evenepoel said Friday night. “You can expect everything. You can expect the best. You can expect the worst. It might go in every way but I hope everything comes into our way and into our dream.”

Stage 20 deep in the ambush territory of the Guadarrama mountain range will see Enric Mas go all-in on a late race raid on red.

Five categorized climbs through the terrain that saw Fabio Aru overturn Tom Dumoulin in 2015 will put a depleted Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team to the ultimte test as Movistar and its pack of savvy Spanish veterans look to overturn Mas’ 2:07 gap.

Also read: Evenepoel won’t stop racing until he reaches Madrid

“It’s a very hard course, it’s going to be quite hot again tomorrow. It might go all the way,” Evenepoel said.

The briefing on the Movistar bus won’t be altogether straightforward as the team looks to balance Vuelta ambition with its longer-term future. The long-running Spanish squad is currently dangling within range of relegation and its 42-year run at the top of pro cycling is under threat.

“Movistar will try to take over the red jersey, but I think also in their mind they don’t want to drop back all the way in GC,” Evenepoel said. “Like Enric said a few times, they still need the UCI points, and if they can finish at least second in GC they do a really good job for their WorldTour classification.

“I don’t know what to expect. They will try for sure but I don’t think they will kill themselves and then maybe lose a lot of time themselves. We expect we will be attacked by Movistar, not just once but a couple of times.”

Stage 20 will make or break Remco’s red jersey.

‘I start to dream’

Evenepoel is on the brink of bringing something big to Belgian cycling. The bike-mad nation hasn’t won a grand tour since Johan De Muynck took victory t the Giro d’Italia in 1978.

“Knowing that tomorrow is the last real stage for GC, obviously now the tension starts to grow, the team starts to dream, I start to dream,” Evenepoel said.

“But I think to stay as strong as possible is the best we can do, because if you start to stress or panic you lose energy. There’s no need for stress, panic.”

With Evenepoel just 22 years old, Belgian fans are baying at the prospect of a new grand tour champion for the decade to come. Yet Evenepoel has brushed off the pressure with aplomb, just like he so far swatted away the attacks from a swathe of more experienced grand tour challengers and scored two stage wins along the way.

Three weeks after he sprinted for the line in the opening stage TTT, Evenepoel now stands just 181km away from a victory he envisaged all season.

“We just need to believe in ourselves like we did since day one,” Evenepoel said Friday. “I’m sure the whole team will do all they can to bring this red jersey home.”

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo