Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Remco Evenepoel blasts back with TT victory in Belgium

Belgian star hits winner's circle for first time since crashing at Il Lombardia last summer.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Remco Evenepoel wasn’t going to be down for long.

Just weeks after his early exit from the Giro d’Italia, the Deceuninck-Quick-Step didn’t waste any time getting back into the winner’s circle.

After finishing second in Wednesday’s opener at the Baloise Belgium Tour (and donning the leader’s jersey), the 21-year-old roared to victory in a short individual time trial Thursday to tighten his grip on the overall.

“Yesterday I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t take the stage win, after working so hard. Today I really wanted to win the stage and I succeeded,” Evenepoel said. “There was a lot of headwind and it wasn’t easy, but I profited from being aero. It’s not my favorite course, but I wanted to set the fastest time.”

Also read: No Hollywood ending for Remco at the Giro

The “W” was his first in 2021, and his first since winning the Tour de Pologne and then crashing at Il Lombardia in August. The TT win counts as his 15th pro win.

Evenepoel finished two seconds faster than teammate Yves Lampaert, with Finn Fisher-Black (Jumbo-Visma), just 19, stopping the clock in third at 18 seconds slower.

Stay On Topic