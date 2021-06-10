Remco Evenepoel blasts back with TT victory in Belgium

Remco Evenepoel wasn’t going to be down for long.

Just weeks after his early exit from the Giro d’Italia, the Deceuninck-Quick-Step didn’t waste any time getting back into the winner’s circle.

After finishing second in Wednesday’s opener at the Baloise Belgium Tour (and donning the leader’s jersey), the 21-year-old roared to victory in a short individual time trial Thursday to tighten his grip on the overall.

“Yesterday I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t take the stage win, after working so hard. Today I really wanted to win the stage and I succeeded,” Evenepoel said. “There was a lot of headwind and it wasn’t easy, but I profited from being aero. It’s not my favorite course, but I wanted to set the fastest time.”

The “W” was his first in 2021, and his first since winning the Tour de Pologne and then crashing at Il Lombardia in August. The TT win counts as his 15th pro win.

Evenepoel finished two seconds faster than teammate Yves Lampaert, with Finn Fisher-Black (Jumbo-Visma), just 19, stopping the clock in third at 18 seconds slower.