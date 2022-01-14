Become a Member

Road

Remco Evenepoel 2022 season to stretch from Valenciana to the Vuelta a España

The Belgian 22-year-old is looking forward to a more straightforward 2022 campaign after an injury-interrupted season last year.

Remco Evenepoel will kickstart his 2022 campaign in Spain.

The 22-year-old Belgian will head to the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana for the first time early next month as he looks to make a strong start to his season.

Due the injuries sustained in a horrific crash at Il Lombardia back in 2020, Evenepoel rode a limited race program last year and missed the opening months of the season. With a clean slate for this year, he’s starting earlier and aiming to be at full force for the Ardennes classics.

“I’m happy to be going to Valenciana. I like riding in Spain, the weather and the fans are great, and I had success there as early as my first pro season. Clásica San Sebastián still ranks as one of my best wins, and the Vuelta a Burgos victory one year later was a confirmation that I can do good in week-long stage races,” Evenepoel said.

Also read:

“I can’t wait to get the season started. I had a good winter preparation and I feel more relaxed than last year. I hope to have a solid year, as I look forward to improving, to making more steps in the right direction, and getting some wins here and there.”

Following his start in Valencia, Evenepoel is scheduled to ride a series of short stage races in the build-up to the Ardennes. He will race at the Volta ao Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Itzulia Basque Country.

His first race on home soil will be Brabantse Pijl, followed by Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. It’s the first time that the fourth-year pro will contest the Walloon races.

The second part of Evenepoel’s season will be geared around the Vuelta a España, his second-ever grand tour appearance. In preparation for the three-week race, he is scheduled to ride San Sebastián — which he won back in 2019 — and the Vuelta a Burgos.

“I hope to have a normal season, unlike last year when I had a late start,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can’t complain, as I won eight races and have been on the podium at the national, European, and world championships, but I want more from this year. I will work hard towards the Ardennes classics and La Vuelta. I like riding in Spain, I won San Sebastian and Burgos there, and can’t wait to ride the Vuelta and gain as much experience as possible.”

