RCS Sport calls for Filippo Ganna to reschedule Hour Record attempt to avoid Lombardia clash

Fillipo Ganna booted a hornet’s nest into the offices of RCS Sport when he confirmed the date of his Hour Record attempt last week.

The Italian’s decision to take on the record on October 8 puts it into collision with Il Lombardia, the closing monument of the season and a flagship in RCS Sport’s stable of races.

“Upon hearing the news of Filippo Ganna’s Hour record attempt on 8 October, the same day as Il Lombardia, the last monument race of the season, RCS Sport considers this coincidence inappropriate. Two events of international level and of great importance for professional cycling should not take place on the same date. RCS Sport hopes that an optimal solution can soon be found to allow enthusiasts and professionals to follow both these wonderful challenges,” RCS Sport stated to Gazzetta dello Sport this weekend.

RCS Sport organizes the Giro d’Italia, Milano-Sanremo and Il Lombardia, as well as Strade Bianche, Tirreno Adriatico and a handful of smaller races.

It’s the center of gravity of Italian racing and holds close relationships with home stars like Ganna, Vincenzo Nibali and Elisa Longo Borghini.

But does it have enough sway to disrupt or rearrange the plans of Ganna and his Ineos Grenadiers entourage?

Stay tuned. The Hour Record is currently scheduled for 8pm and so would start hours after the latest Lombardia champion has been crowned.

For now, the Hour Record remains set for October 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland. Though after a disappointing time trial world title defense Sunday, Ganna may welcome an extension to his preparations.