Rapha Prestige series back for 2021

The Rapha Prestige series returns in 2021 with 12 rides around the world in selected locations, COVID-19 and related restrictions permitting.

The 14th edition of the team-oriented, “gentleman’s race” will feature two North American events.

The Rapha Prestige Mount Riga, will take place in Columbia County, New York, USA in September. Riders will take on the eastern part of Columbia County in upstate New York, flirt along the southern border of the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, and challenge riders across undulating hills in Northwestern Connecticut in the 100-mile route.

The Rapha Prestige Santa Barbara, California, USA in October will take riders between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean on the coastline of southern California, and include two demanding mountain passes.

The self-supported events require participants to start and finish as a team and pass through all the designated checkpoints.

As details emerge they will be provided by VeloNews and on the Rapha Prestige information page.

2021 Rapha Prestige series calendar

May

• Rapha Prestige Sanjo, Niigata, Japan

• Prestige Taichung, Taichung, Taiwan

June

• Lithgow Winter Solstice Prestige, Lithgow, Australia

• Prestige Denmark, Tisvilde, Denmark

• Prestige Wonju, Wonju, Kangwon Province, South Korea

August

• Prestige Yorkshire, Yorkshire Dales, UK

September

• Prestige Charleroi, Charleroi, Belgium

• Prestige Black Forest, Black Forest, Germany

• Prestige Mount Riga, Columbia County, New York, USA

October

• Women Prestige Taipei, Taipei City, Taiwan

• Prestige Santa Barbara, California, USA

November

• Prestige Mallorca, Mallorca, Spain

Each event is subject to change based on local COVID-19 guidance and restrictions.

Rapha Prestige series event rules

– Apart from those who have dropped out, teams must always ride together.

– All members of a team must be present at the checkpoint to receive a stamp.

– Each member must carry sufficient equipment to handle basic repair situations.

– Riders must ride the route provided by the organizers by following the course on GPS devices.

– Riders will be encouraged to upload at least ten or images to Instagram leading up to the event day, capturing the days preparing for the Prestige.

– Food will not be provided. Riders should be prepared to provide their own nutrition.

– The MotionX-GPS app (GPS App from iTunes store) must be downloaded by one member on each team and it must be kept activated throughout the event (it is suggested that riders bring an extra smartphone battery with enough power to recharge two times).

As a safety precaution, the Rapha support team will regularly verify the location of every participating team via the smartphone GPS app. In the event of an emergency, Rapha support will drive to the scene to ensure safety and provide assistance.