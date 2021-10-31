Rally’s Olivia Ray wins inaugural Into The Lion’s Den criterium

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Some $50,000 were up for grabs at the Into the Lion’s Den women’s criterium, and Rally Cycling’s Olivia Ray took the lion’s share by sprinting to the win at the inaugural race in downtown Sacramento, California. Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Amy Pieters (SD Worx) were second and third.

Cash primes are a common thing in American criteriums. But $1,000 primes? That is more than many races reward for winning the whole thing. The highly decorated WorldTour pro Coryn Rivera got in on the $1,000 mid-race primes, as did LA Sweat’s Danielle Morshead, L39ion’s Skylar Schneider, and Rally’s Heidi Franz.

Stay tuned for a full report of the women’s race and the men’s race, which is underway now.