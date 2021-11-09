Rally Cycling to be renamed Human Powered Health in 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Rally Cycling will become Human Powered Health in 2022.

The change in name comes as the organization behind the American men’s and women’s team, Circuit Sport, launches a new wellness platform by the same name.

The aim of the new platform will be to “empower people to take control of their own physical and mental wellbeing”. In addition, there will be a team channel on the messaging platform Discord for people to share healthy living ideas and it will feature appearances from the team’s riders.

“Human Powered Health represents more than racing, more than athletics,” managing director and founder of Circuit Sport, Charles Aaron said. “It’s about reminding people that they have more power over their health than they think. We want to support people, mind, and body, and use our platform to inspire them to take small, simple steps towards greater health and wellbeing.”

Discussions are ongoing with brands to become a part of the new platform and will be announced soon.

“In a world navigating a pandemic, and where obesity and heart disease are at all-time highs, there has never been a more important time for each of us to invest in our health and inspire those around us to do the same,” a release from the team said.

The team is one of the longest-standing in the U.S. with the men’s squad forming in 2007 while the women’s began racing in 2012. Former alumni of the teams include Michael Woods, Sepp Kuss, Leah Kirchmann, and Chloe Hosking.

Next year will see the women’s squad step up to the WorldTour along with four other teams, including the newly renamed EF Education-Tibco-SVB. Along with the Norwegian Uno-X squad, it will be the first co-ed set-up to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men’s.

Ahead of the team stepping up a level in 2022, it has been busy securing new names.

Among the new riders for next year are junior worlds road race runner-up Kaia Schmid and, the fifth-place finisher in the same event, Makayla MacPherson. Mixed relay and Team Pursuit world champion Mieke Kröger is also joining the team next year.

“We couldn’t take this step without the support of our partners and their shared vision for the future,” Aaron said. “We’ve shown our ability to win bike races around the world but what sustains us is creating connections and empowering people.”

The men’s team will remain at ProTeam level in 2022 but still harbors a desire to climb into the WorldTour. Former team rider Chad Haga is set to re-join the team next year after eight seasons in the top tier, along with other recent signings Gage Hecht and August Jensen.