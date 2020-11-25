Rally Cycling shores up women’s squad with Olivia Ray, Madeline Bemis, and Holly Breck

Rally Cycling has signed Olivia Ray, Madeline Bemis, and Holly Breck to the women’s squad.

Olivia Ray, a New Zealander, has been in the United States for school and showed interest and promise as a pro cyclist.

“As soon as I got to the States to start college in 2017 my coach at the time said that if I did well, I could get on a proper American team like Rally and I was like, ‘Ah, that’d be really cool!’ Flash forward a couple of years and here we are!”

Results came quickly after signing with Rally: Ray won her national criterium championships, with improved sprinting prowess. Ray says that she’s looking forward to more racing and gaining valuable experience racing in Europe.

“I think my biggest downfall so far is lack of racing experience, so the big goal for next year is to go to as many races as I can, learn as much as I can and, fingers crossed, go to Europe because that’s the make or break of cycling.”

Madeline Bemis, 22, competed against Ray at the collegiate level. And while the former continues to hone her sprinting skills, the latter works to smooth her power curve to become a time trial specialist — as soon as she has the proper equipment!

“My strength is holding steady power so I’m looking to excel in time trials. I’ve never actually owned a time trial bike but I think it’s something I could be good at if I can hone in the mental aspect.”

Like Ray, Bemis is looking forward to racing internationally, as soon as she can first manage not to be star-struck.

“I’ve never really raced in Europe, so I’ll be ecstatic for that opportunity. It’ll be a huge step up and this season will be about growing and learning,” she said. “I think I’ll be a bit starstruck because they’re women that I’ve followed and looked up to for years.”

Holly Breck, a resident of southern-California who comes from a motorcycle racing background, expressed the distinguishing aspect of Rally is the teamwork.

“I’ve always liked the way they race as a unit, it’s all for one on that team and everything’s really organized. It’s always been on my radar to race for them and to finally get that chance feels kind of like home,” said the 28-year-old.

Breck is no stranger to bike racing; she most recently raced for Cylance Pro Cycling in 2018.

Looking forward to aggressive, single-day racing, Breck said in a Rally Cycling announcement that, “I like to ride aggressively so if the race is hard it’s better for me, it whittles people down and gives me a chance to stay in and do some racing. I’m an all-around ready to pull a card and do what needs to be done.”

“We’re so happy about the addition of these three exciting women to Rally Cycling. Olivia and Madeline are proven performers, not only in the collegiate racing scene but also at the elite level,” said Rally Cycling sports director Joanne Kiesanowski. “It feels great to welcome Holly back to a UCI team. She’s a fantastic team player who will be a positive force to an already cohesive unit that has established itself over the past few seasons.”

Rally Cycling has recently signed Katie Clouse, to its roster which now includes Krista Doebel-Hickok, Heidi Franz, Leigh Ann Ganzar, Sara Poidevin, Emma White, and Lily Williams. The team will see the departures of Chloe Hosking and Megan Jastrab prior to the 2021 season.