Rafal Majka focused on races early in the new 2020 calendar

Polish rider Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) plans to hit the ground running once the cycling season returns later this month. He will be lining up for the Tour of Burgos, as well as his own Tour of Poland. “I am really concentrated on the start of the season,” Majka told Polish news outlet Rowery. And while his main focus this season will be the Tour of Italy, he says, “I am not only thinking about the Giro. With only a three-month calendar, we have to give everything.”

While the 30-year old is one of the peloton’s most consistent climbers, having twice won the polka-dot jersey in the Tour de France, as well as scoring stage wins in both the Vuelta a España and the Tour, he admits that there is still room to improve.

“I’ve got to take more risks,” he said. “We [will] never win if we never attempt to win. And if we are always waiting, and never take risks, we cannot win.”

In addition to the Tour of Burgos, Tour of Poland, and the Giro, Majka will also focus on the Tirreno-Adriatico as well as the Tour de Lombardie, hoping to finish on the podium on both.

But certainly, the best chance for Majka to shine will be in the Giro d’Italia, which always has a generous amount of mountain stages which suit him. In addition, his Bora-Hansgrohe team will be one of the principal attractions in this year’s Giro as they will be lead by cycling superstar Peter Sagan. “It’s important that Peter is at the Giro, especially on the flat stages where he can help the team or even win some stages.”