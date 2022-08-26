Race Live Stream: Mass Ave Criterium on August 27

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The American Criterium Cup (ACC) heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Mass Ave Criterium on Saturday, August 27, the penultimate stop of the 10-event series.

You can watch all the action from the men’s and women’s professional races live here on VeloNews. Scroll to the bottom for the stream.

It’s been three weeks since the last race in the ACC, the Littleton Twilight Criterium near Denver that saw L39ION of Los Angeles riders Kendall Ryan and Alec Cowan take the top spots. The competition should be even stronger this weekend as a couple of big names make their return to the series.

Women’s overall series leader Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) is returning after competing in the Commonwealth Games. And in the men’s field, one of the early overall leaders in the series Alfredo Rodriquez (Best Buddies) is finally back after breaking his collarbone at the Boise race in early July. Regaining the top spot overall in the series looks out of reach for Rodriguez after missing so many races, but the top step of the podium this weekend is certainly a strong possibility.

Coles-Lyster could have some competition to hold on to her lead in the sprint contest. She enters the weekend with a slim lead of just 10 points over Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK). Coles-Lyster has a stronger lead in the overall, with 611 points to Cyr’s 547.

In the men’s field, Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) seems a near certainty to take home the red overall leader’s jersey, holding 498 points to second place Clever Martinez’s (Miami Blazers) 373. Feehery also holds a strong lead in the sprint competition.

But each stop in the ACC is itself a race worth winning, and there will be competitive racing in both pro fields on Saturday in Indianapolis’s cultural district on the three-corner, 1.02km urban course.

Live Stream

The live stream starts at 5:40 p.m. eastern time. The professional women’s race is scheduled at 5:55 p.m. The professional men follow at 7:20 p.m. (All times EDT).