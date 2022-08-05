Race Live Stream: Littleton Twilight Criterium on August 6

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The American Criterium Cup (ACC) heads to the Denver, Colorado area for the Littleton Twilight Criterium on Saturday, August 6, the eighth stop of the 10-event series.

You can watch all the action from the men’s and women’s professional races live here on VeloNews.

Rolling out just a week after the Lake Bluff Criterium, the Littleton Twilight Criterium offers one of the final opportunities for racers to catch the overall leaders in the ACC.

It will be a tough ask for Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers) to catch up to men’s overall leader Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing). Martinez currently sits in third overall, but will likely overtake second place rider Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies) who is out with an injury.

Things are much closer in the women’s field. Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Racing) has an opportunity to take over the sprinter’s green jersey Saturday, having 115 points in the competition to the 160 of leader Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling). A good result inches her closer to in the overall competition as well. Coles-Lyster has 611 points to Cyr’s 469.

The women’s team competition is even tighter. Colavita-Factor has a one-point deficit to DNA Pro Cycling, providing the squad extra motivation to get good results all around. ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK is still in the picture at third though, just another 40 points back.

In the men’s team competition, Best Buddies holds a strong lead of 916 points to Project Echelon Racing’s 753. The Miami Blazers trail farther back at 483 points.

The racing takes place on a six-corner course, that will also host amateur events throughout the day in the lead-up to the marquee pro men’s and women’s races in the evening.

Live Stream

Coverage begins right here at 9:30 p.m. EDT, with the Professional Women’s race scheduled for 9:45 p.m., followed by the Professional Men’s race at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live stream below.