Race Live Stream: Lake Bluff Criterium on July 30

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The American Criterium Cup (ACC) heads to the Chicago area for the Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday July 30, the seventh stop of the 10-event series. The race is also the ninth stop of the Intelligentsia Cup, a 10-day crit racing series in and around Chicago.

Lake Bluff will play host to the first head-to-head race between L39ion of Los Angeles and Best Buddies since Justin Williams (L39ion) and Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies) traded punches after the Salt Lake Criterium, leading to disqualification for both racers. Williams has since issued an apology for the incident. Both Williams and Hernandez were suspended for 72 hours and have returned to racing, but at separate events.

Following the Salt Lake brawl, Both L39ion‘s men’s and women’s teams withdrew from the second day of the Salt Lake Criterium, citing disrespect in the peloton and dangerous race tactics. The teams have now resumed their normal race calendars, with the next stop being Chicago this weekend.

The Lake Bluff Criterium takes place on a 1.2km course and will host amateur events throughout the day in the lead-up to the marquee pro men’s and women’s races in the evening.

Last year, L39ion swept the men’s podium with Ty Magner, Cory Williams, and Alec Cowan. Skylar Schneider also took the top step in the women’s podium for L39ion, followed by Kaia Schmid and Makayla Macpherson (Lux/sideshow p/b Specialized).

With a $100,000 prize purse split evenly between the men and women on the line, riders in the ACC have plenty of motivation. Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) has a substantial lead in the women’s overall competition, but with four events remaining, second place rider Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Racing) isn’t out of the running yet. Anna Christian (Colavita-Factor) is looking to defend her U23 lead while also moving here team to the top of the team standings.

DNA Pro Cycling leads the team competition with 893 points, followed by Colavita Factor at 828 and ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK at 718. Notably, L39ion is not part of the ACC.

The men’s overall series contest is much tighter. Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) took over the series lead from Alfredo Rodriguez (Best Buddies Racing) — who is still out with a broken collarbone from the Boise crit earlier this summer — leading 347 points to 296. Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Abus) trails at 245 points, and has an opportunity to move up a spot this weekend.

Best Buddies Racing leads the men’s team competition with 752 points, followed by Project Echelon Racing with 540 and the Miami Blazers with 377.

Live Stream

Coverage begins right here at 6:00 p.m. EDT, with the Professional Women’s race scheduled for 6:20 p.m., followed by the Professional Men’s race at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live stream below.