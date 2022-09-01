Race Live Stream: Gateway Cup on September 4

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

For its 10th and final stop of the season, the American Criterium Cup (ACC) heads to St. Louis, Missouri, for the Giro Della Montagna criterium on Sunday, September 4, part of the four-day Gateway Cup over Labor Day weekend. The race has served as the cornerstone event of the Gateway Cup for nearly a quarter-century.

You can watch all the action from the men’s and women’s professional races live here on VeloNews as well as Outside TV. Scroll to the bottom for the stream.

After nine races over the last five months, the overall winners of the ACC are all but a sure thing.

It will take a series of unfortunate events for men’s overall leader Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) to not make the title official on Sunday. He holds a 110-point lead over Clever Martinez (Miami Blazers) heading into the race, meaning the only way for the title to change hands is victory for Martinez plus intermediate sprint points on top of Feehery not finishing the race.

The math is even more favorable for Feehery in the sprint competition. In fact, he can’t lose. He leads the green jersey competition by 90 points, and only 50 are available this race.

In the women’s sprint contest, Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) leads by a comfortable 45-point margin over Andrea Cyr (ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK). Just five points will put Coles-Lyster mathematically out of reach.

Coles-Lyster looks set to take home the overall title as well, carrying a 107-point lead into the weekend, also over Cyr.

But there is still plenty left to race for. A win is a win and everyone will be looking to go home victorious in the final race of the series.

And there is a $100,000 overall prize purse for the ACC up for grabs split evenly between the men’s and women’s fields, so every overall podium spot is worth fighting for.

The podium places in the team competitions remain close and could see some shake ups. In the men’s field, Best Buddies Racing leads Project Echelon Racing 1,236 to 1,126. In the women’s field, it’s tight between all three top spots. Colavita Factor Pro Cycling has 1,235 points to ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK’s 1,177 and DNA Pro Cycling’s 1,035.

Live stream

The action kicks off with an on-air pre-show at 4 p.m. CDT. The Women’s professional field rolls out soon after at 4:10 p.m. CDT followed by the professional men at 5:40 p.m. CDT.

You can also watch on Outside TV.