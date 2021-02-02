Quinn Simmons to start Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in sophomore season

Quinn Simmons is penciled in to race the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in 2021.

Trek-Segafredo officials have outlined an ambitious spring calendar for the 19-year-old second-year pro.

Simmons is slated to start his 2021 season with a pair of one-day races in southern France, and he will skip Belgium’s “opening weekend” races Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

After that, it’s one big race after another. Simmons will hit the Italian calendar, with starts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo. From there, he will head north to join teammates Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven for the northern classics.

He’s set to race all the major Belgian one-days, including E3 Saxo Bank Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race all in succession.

Simmons’s return to racing at the Drôme Classic will be his first race since last year’s Flèche Wallonne. Last fall, Simmons was sidelined by his team following a divisive comment he made on social media, and he missed out on the rescheduled classics in October.

Simmons has since kept a low profile, and did not participate in a round of media calls last month with the Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams. Officials say the issues have been dealt with, and are outlining a full racing calendar for the 2019 junior world champion.

Stuyven, who will co-lead the team’s classics push with Pedersen, offered this observation on his young teammate.

“Quinn is a really young teenager who is trying to find his way in the WorldTour,” Stuyven said. “He has shown maybe more in training. I know how hard he can ride than from what he’s shown in the races so far.

“It’s been a difficult year for him,” he said. “He is capable is doing both cobbles and Ardennes, so it’s up to him where he wants to go. With the engine he has, and the motivation and confidence he has are impressive. He can become a very good rider.”

Spring schedule for Quinn Simmons:

Drôme Classic — February 27

Faun-Ardèche Classic — February 28

Strade Bianche — March 6

Tirreno-Adriatico — March 10-16

Milan-Sanremo — March 20

E3 Saxo Bank Classic — March 26

Gent-Wevelgem — March 28

Dwars Door Vlaanderen — March 31

Ronde van Vlaanderen — April 4

Paris-Roubaix — April 11

Amstel Gold Race — April 18