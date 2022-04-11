Quinn Simmons out of Paris-Roubaix after recent sickness

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Quinn Simmons is off the list for Paris-Roubaix, Trek-Segafredo confirmed.

Simmons was struck down with a sickness and lung infection that sidelined him from the Tour of Flanders at the turn of the month and is still in recovery.

“Quinn is getting better but unfortunately we won’t see him at Roubaix also this year,” Trek-Segafredo officials told VeloNews on Monday.

Simmons blazed through Strade Bianche earlier this spring and hit Tirreno-Adriatico hard in the quest to finesse his form for his “A-race” cobbled classics.

The 20-year-old claimed the climber’s jersey in Italy, but came down sick soon afterward and failed to finish his first three Flemish classics.

Simmons hasn’t raced since Dwars door Vlaanderen at the turn of this month but has returned to steady training.

“First ride back after some time off. Some tests found that I’m still suffering from a lung infection following my sickness the past weeks,” Simmons wrote this weekend.

“Looks like it will be a bit longer recovery than expected. Looking forward to getting back to work soon as the summer goals will be here soon enough. Not how I wanted to end my spring, just need to turn the disappointment into motivation.”

Trek-Segafredo is currently reworking the Coloradan’s schedule and is uncertain when he will race next.

Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven will lead Trek-Segafredo into “Hell of the North” on Sunday as two of a mass of second-tier contenders.