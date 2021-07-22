Quinn Simmons dashes to first pro win in Belgium

Quinn Simmons blasted to his first pro victory Thursday at the Tour de Wallonie in a hilly, 170km stage from Plombières to Érezée.

The 20-year-old on Trek-Segafredo pounded his chest as he won ahead of Stefan Dewulf (Ag2r-Citroën), with Alexis Renard (Israel Start-Up Nation) crossing the line third.

The victory puts the American rider from Durango, Colorado, into the leader’s jersey of the five-stage race across Belgium.

The third stage was modified before the start due to flooding in the region of the originally planned start in Plombières. The modified start was in Signal de Botrange, which boats the highest elevation in Belgium.

The race traversed four small climbs and finished on two final circuits which included the Côte de Cielle and the Côte de Beffe.

The remains of several breakaways were brought back with the final rider being absorbed by the bunch at 30km to go, in the hilly Ardennes.

In the final dash for the line, Simmons bested Dewulf by just one second — the two having cleared the group some 3km to go — with Renard 13 seconds adrift.

Simmons assumes the overall race lead, and the lead of the white jersey competition, by three seconds ahead of Dewulf.

The young American on the Trek-Segafredo squad now also leads the sprint classification, previously lead by Dylan Groenewegen.

2021 Tour de Wallonie Stage 3

Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), 4:07:19 Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), at :01 Alexis Renard (Israel Start-Up Nation), at :13

2021 Tour de Wallonie General Classification after Stage 3