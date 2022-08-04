Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl signs Jan Hirt, Tim Merlier and Casper Pedersen

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl added some fresh horsepower to its already winning machine.

The Belgian outfit confirmed Thursday the arrival of Jan Hirt, Tim Merlier and Casper Pedersen for its 2023 roster.

The arrival of the ever improving Merlier will help fill the hole left by the exiting Mark Cavendish, who will not be re-upped after this season.

“We are really pleased with the business we have done and that we have been able to bring in three quality riders to strengthen our squad for the coming years. I think my admiration for Tim is well documented and it will be fantastic to see both Belgian National Champion jerseys back in the Wolfpack,” said team boss Patrick Lefevere.

“I have also been impressed by the talents of Casper Pedersen. I think he can look at his countryman Michael Mørkøv, with whom he shares many similar traits and learn a lot from. And we have Jan Hirt, who brings his climbing talents. He has been strong for a number of years, as we saw in this year’s Giro d’Italia. He has the talent to make results for himself but he also works really hard for others.

“All three riders are great individual talents, but are also great team men, who I think will fit well into the Wolfpack and its philosophy, and we are looking forward to working with them,” he said.

Anthony Turgis extends with Team TotalEnergies

Milan-Sanremo runner-up Anthony Turgis has extended for three more years with Team TotalEnergies, staying with the French squad until at least the end of 2025.

The 28 year old jumped clear of the chasing bunch towards the end of the prestigious early season classic, trying to bridge to the winner Matej Mohorič. While he came up two seconds short he finished ahead of Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Michael Matthews (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). This plus his runner-up slot in the French championships highlight his ability.

“I am happy to extend the adventure with the team because I feel good there,” he said in the announcement of his contract extension. “I am very well surrounded here by the management, the staff and my teammates. We can continue to work peacefully, as a family.“I want to continue my progress with the team by performing in the Flandrian Classics, Milan San Remo or the Tour de France.”