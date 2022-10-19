Q&A: Jumbo-Visma’s newest workhorse Nathan Van Hooydonck

Nathan Van Hooydonck is almost a cycling version of Zelig, someone’s who’s always in the frame when something big is happening.

He was there in July to help Jonas Vingegaard win Jumbo-Visma’s first yellow jersey in July. The brawny Belgian was ringside to chaperone Remco Evenepoel into the rainbow jersey last month in Australia.

The 27-year-old was also “there” on the winner’s podium after helping to guide Primož Roglič to a third straight Vuelta a España crown in 2021.

It seems wherever Van Hooydonck goes, people around him win.

Van Hooydonck is one of those classic, old-school pros who are akin to an offensive lineman on an NFL team. The quarterback might get all the glory, but no one’s going to win if there isn’t someone to clear the way.

Van Hooydonck is the latest rider to emerge out of the Jumbo-Visma talent factory.

A product of the Bissel and BMC development teams, he raced four years with BMC/CCC before joining Jumbo-Visma in 2021.

This July saw him muscle onto the team’s Tour de France-winning lineup.

At 6-foot-3, Van Hooydonck comes from Belgian cycling pedigree. His father Giro was a pro in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, and his uncle Edwig is a two-time winner of Tour of Flanders. Another cousin raced pro a few seasons at the opening of the decade.

Van Hooydonck brings both classics brawn and grand tour muscle across the calendar, unselfishly serving his captains at key times of the season, be with with Wout van Aert in the classics, or Vingegaard in the Tour.

VeloNews recently sat down Van Hooydonck. Here are excerpts from the interview:

VeloNews: For a Belgian rider, you have some strong links to U.S. cycling with Bissel in 2014 and later BMC, how did that happen?

Nathan Van Hooydonck: Before it was Bissel it was Bontrager Armstrong. Jasper Stuyven was riding for the team, and I watched the videos on YouTube, and it looked so cool. I knew I wanted to race on this team. Axel Merckx was running it, so after my first year at junior worlds, we got in contact. And the next year my mind was set on joining this team. I also had an offer from the BMC development team but I raced with Axel first, and then I did go to the BMC development team.

VN: Tao Geoghegan Hart was on the team with you, so some quality riders …

NVH: Tao was there, Clément Chevrier was there, and Ruben Zepuntke. We had quite a few good riders. When I left, the team became even better. I stay in touch with Axel from time to time. He texted me during the Tour, and he said I was doing a good job, so that was nice. Tao and I stay in touch over the year. A few days ago I saw a list, I think 20 or 25 professional riders came from that team in the last four years. They have brought forward so many good professionals, so they just be doing something right.

I later joined BMC’s development team, and I really made the biggest steps there in my development as a U23 rider. I was still in school when I was with Axel, and once I joined BMC, I raced a lot more. These development teams are so important to the sport. Riders can go wherever they want, and that’s one reason BMC folded, but these teams are so big for young riders.

VN: Flash forward to 2021, so tell us when you got the news you’d be going to your first Tour de France?

NVH: In our team, it’s not easy to get onto the selection. I was super happy about that. To be there with the guys we went with, and the way we rode, and the way we sacrificed, it was nothing I had experienced before. I found out I was going to the Tour a few weeks before. I had gone to Tignes all by myself just in case I had to be ready to do the Tour and I wanted to be 100 percent. Then the team came after the Dauphiné, and I had gone up a week earlier. We really prepared well.

VN: So your job is to pull on the flats and keep the leaders protected from the wind, is that something you enjoy?

NVH: I like that job. Especially for riders like Jonas, Primož, Christophe, Wout, they are among the 15-best riders in the peloton. Racing for them motivates me a lot, and I am good at it. It is not easy. It’s just not riding fast in the wind, it also takes a certain skill. I think have found my ‘peace’ with it by helping riders like this. And the fact that they win races makes it easier to do this job as well.

Van Hooydonck proved he deserved a spot on Jumbo’s Tour team. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

VN: You job is to help others, but will you ever have freedom to chase your own victories?

NVH: That’s the No. 1 goal to help Wout and Christophe in the classics, but if you look at our tactics this year, we raced very aggressively. If I can get myself into a situation to ride for a result in a smaller classic, the team and the riders would give me the opportunity. It won’t be winning the Tour of Flanders because Wout wants to win, but to help them race aggressively I can benefit from it. If I can finish top-10 in the Tour of Flanders by helping Wout win, I will be over the moon. I know winning the Tour of Flanders is only for five guys in the peloton, so I know it’s very hard to be there in those big race.

VN: Your uncle won twice?

NVH: Yes, he did. I am still pretty jealous about that!

VN: Your father and uncle were pros, it’s a family tradition?

NVH: Everyone was involved in cycling, and I see it as a bit of a family tradition. Cycling is something from our family. My girlfriend is also not that much it into. It’s a nice contrast. She’s interested in what I do, but she’s not interested in cycling. She is not going to be watching the Tour of Flanders or the Vuelta a España if I am not there, but that is sort of nice as well.

VN: How did you finally find your way into pro racing?

NVH: My father did his last pro season in 1996, and I was born in 1995, so I never saw him race. Bikes were always around the house and we always rode together on Sunday. I was never pushed into cycling. At first I was playing soccer, but after a while I didn’t like it anymore. I decided that I wanted to start cycling, but it was never that my family pressured me to do it. It was something that I wanted to do it myself.

VN: Looking back on this Tour de France, everyone said it was impossible to beat Tadej Pogačar, how did the team take on that challenge?

NVH: We have always believed in it. I always believed in Jonas and in Primož. As soon as we got to Denmark, everybody was really focused, but relaxed at the same time. There was never any stress or tension. Everyone knew what they had to do. If I talk about stage 2, the first road stage, Stevie [Kruijswijk], he’s a climber, so he was riding in front of me for a long time that day so I could be there when it counted toward the end. That’s what really counted in the end. Everyone sacrificed for each other, and that’s the strength of our team. And that’s how we won the Tour.

VN: The big worry in the first week was getting the GC riders across the cobbles. Jumbo-Visma saw Primož crash, but the team saved the day for Vingegaard …

NVH: We had a lot of bad luck that day as well. There we also saw the day before we won the race, it was an historical moment how we decided the race. Then we had some bad luck with Primož with his crash. Everyone turned the switch right in the moment, and we remained focused on the main goal that was to win the Tour de France, and everyone was committed to winning with the team. I remember Jonas saying that we saved his GC for him that day. It could have been a minute or two. That’s where the team strength is even more important than even other stages.

Van Hooydonck, behind Roglič, celebrates the 2021 Vuelta. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

VN: When did the team start to believe the Vingegaard has a real chance to win?

NVH: When I saw the last stage of the Dauphiné, I saw he was super-strong there. I always thought he could win. He was already talking about the stage to the Col du Granon a few days before. He was really motivated, and with the weather and the altitude, he said I am really good in these conditions, and these are my strengths. It gave us a lot of confidence on the team that on this day we would try everything to gain some time.

In the end, he won the stage, and then it was a whole different vibe. We had to defend the yellow jersey, and the whole team stepped up because everyone is watching you. It wasn’t the feeling there that we won the Tour de France, but we really started believing in it there on Granon.

VN: People say having the yellow jersey gives you wings, is it true?

NVH: It really motivates everyone when you have the yellow jersey on the team. You could see the yellow jersey every day. On the bus, he puts on the numbers, it’s something very special. I was never climbing this well, but I was pushing myself every day, especially after we lost Stevie and Primož before the Pyrénées. So I was just pushing myself even more on the climbs, thinking that if I can push just this little bit more, then Sepp [Kuss] doesn’t have to work as much, and he can be fresher. Everything moves up a little bit and you can go longer. Again, that’s the team work.

VN: You lost Kruijswijk and Roglič going into the final week, was that more pressure for everyone?

NVH: With me, Tiesj [Benoot], and we had Wout, and he can climb pretty well. Wout also stepped up on how he raced during the last stage to Hautacam. For sure it was more pressure on us, but we didn’t let the mood go down. We had to switch our focus. Jonas was never alone.

VN: Is there a sense inside the team this is the start of something bigger?

NVH: Behind the scenes, the team is already thinking about next year. As riders, we are not thinking about the 2023 Tour yet. For sure I would like to go again, because with Jonas, we can win again, and I am 100 percent positive Primož can win the Tour even if he hasn’t won yet. For sure I would like to be there again, but I am not thinking about it yet.

VN: You made the Belgian worlds squad, which is probably just as hard as earning a spot in the Tour de France?

NVH: It almost is. I would have liked to have gone last year because it was in Belgium, it would have made it even more special. It’s like the Tour with Jonas, and now I am racing the worlds with Wout and Remco. It’s super-motivating and makes you want to push even more.