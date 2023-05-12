Promising young Belgian rider to resume racing after clearing air on nasal spray

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lennert Van Eetvelt, the promising young Belgian rider on Lotto Dstny, is cleared by anti-doping authorities over the use of a nasal spray.

The 21-year-old was facing a possible racing sanction, but French authorities tabled any disciplinary action following a closer examination of documentation.

“I use this nasal spray sporadically in consultation with the doctor. At the doping control I had also clearly indicated the nasal spray on the form,” Van Eetvelt said. “It was therefore a surprise to me that the AFLD asked questions, because frankly I shouldn’t have to account for using it. I have now provided them with the demanded clarification.”

The French doping authority (AFLD) closed the case that was triggered by a doping control in February during the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in France.

The substance is authorized substance found in a nasal spray that is freely available and permitted in competition, provided it is mentioned during a check and its use complies with the leaflet, team officials said.

Van Eetvelt used the spray under guidance from his doctor and had also listed the nasal spray on the doping form at the time of the control.

The AFLD requested more information in April, which he and the team provided.

“I was perfectly able to explain why and how often I use the spray. The doctor prescribes me this spray to treat my allergies,” Van Eetvelt said Friday. “The substance found in my urine was perfectly explainable by this medical use. The AFLD accepted this and therefore does not pursue the matter further.

“Logical, as there was nothing wrong and I am a bit indignant that a case was made of this. Anyway, this is now fortunately behind us and I am happy to be able to race again. I now want to put this behind me as soon as possible.”

Lotto Dstny officials said the rider will now return to competition as soon as possible, and will race at the Alpes Isère Tour on May 24.

“We were never worried and always confident of a good outcome,” said Lotto Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot in a team release Friday. “Lennert was only temporarily put on non-active because of the application of the MPCC (Mouvement pour un Cyclisme Crédible) guidelines to which the team complies.

“In the meantime, Lennert was able to provide the additional information to the French agency. We are very happy that the AFLD has followed up this case so quickly and the file can be closed after only three weeks with no further consequences for Lennert.”