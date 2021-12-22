Primož Roglič to stay in Jumbo-Visma colors through 2025

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič will stay in Jumbo-Visma colors through 2025 to assure the team’s future GC ambitions at the Tour de France.

Team officials confirmed a contract extension Wednesday with the Slovenian star who joined the Dutch team in 2016, where he’s since emerged as one of the top riders in the international peloton.

“We find it very special that Primož once again extends and, to date, rides his entire professional career with our team,” said lead sport director Merijn Zeeman. “We are delighted with that and also very proud. Primož embodies the transformation of our team in recent years.

“This contract extension allows us to make plans and objectives for the coming years in which he will play a central role. Primož is one of the pillars of the team. The culture that we have built together is very applicable to the athlete and the person Primož Roglič.”

Roglič’s extension will keep the team in the front line for the fight for the yellow jersey.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) has emerged as the Tour dominator with two straight victories, but many see Roglič as the rider most likely to dethrone him.

The 32-year-old turned pro relatively late after transitioning from a career as a ski jumper and quickly made his mark in the WorldTour. He’s since won three straight titles at the Vuelta a España, as well as the Olympic time trial gold medal along with victories in nearly every major one-week stage race and one-day races.

Other key riders, such as Wout van Aert and Sepp Kuss, are also under contract beyond 2022, assuring the team’s solid footing going forward. Tom Dumoulin is out of contract in 2022, and there are talks about keeping him on board as well.

Dylan Groenewegen, the Dutch sprint star, recently moved to BikeExchange-Jayco in part due to Jumbo-Visma’s commitment to Roglič and the team’s ambition to win the overall title at the Tour. Team management told Groenewegen he would not be going to the Tour so long as Roglič was in pole position to win.

Roglič was already under contract through 2023, but the team wanted to renegotiate with the Slovenian to keep him in team colors through 2025.

“I have grown with this team since I arrived in 2016. We already have quite a history together that I am very proud of,” Roglič said. “I made my debut in the WorldTour peloton at a somewhat later age. It may have looked easy, and the best moments surface the fastest, but it wasn’t always easy. Still, things have moved forward rapidly for me and my development. I am not solely responsible for those beautiful moments. I did that together with my teammates and the staff. It is great to be part of this team in the coming years as well.

“My goals are independent of results. I want to keep developing myself in specific areas. Both physically and mentally, as a team leader and as a person. I’m in the right place for that. We will see what we will focus on in the coming years.”