Wout van Aert wins Kristallen Fiets award

Wout van Aert was presented with the Kristallen Fiets (“crystal bicycle”) award by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It’s great to add this award to my palmares. I’m happy I’ve always been ambitious and that I’ve dared to take on new challenges. That has brought me where I am now,” van Aert said.

Van Aert had a remarkable season with Jumbo Visma, soloing to victory in Strade Bianche, and also taking the win at Milano-Sanremo. He won the Critérium du Dauphiné points classification, and silver medals in the UCI cycling world championships road race and time trial.

The annual award is presented to a Belgian rider who is considered to have performed the best over the year.

This award dates back to 1992, with notables such as Johan Museeuw, Tom Boonen, Sven Nys, Philippe Gilbert, Victor Campenaerts, and Remco Evenepoel previously receiving the distinction.

Wout van Aert was also named VeloNews 2020 road racer of the year.