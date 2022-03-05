Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma out for redemption in Paris-Nice

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Rohan Dennis have been included in a super strong Jumbo-Visma team for Paris-Nice.

The race runs March 6-13 and includes a host of GC contenders and classics specialists but Roglič starts as the main favorite as he makes his 2022 competitive stage race debut.

The Slovenian won three stages in last year’s race and looked in imperious form. He went into the final stage in the yellow jersey and an almost one-minute lead, but a crash saw him fall out of contention with Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wining his second straight title.

Roglič has already raced two one-day events in France this year but Paris-Nice represents a significant step up as he builds towards a Tour de France challenge in the summer.

In a press release the team stated that its goal was to “take another shot at the final victory”.

The race begins with three relatively flat stages but crosswinds could have a major impact on the race and the GC complexion. The stage 4 time trial looks ideally suited to Roglič, while the race then enters a phase for the climbers as it traverses further south before reaching Nice.

“We will go for a good classification with Primoz. We have a strong selection that will help him as much as possible. On paper, you could say we can compete for success every day, but we will have to make choices if we want to go for the GC. We still have to fix something in Paris-Nice,” sports director Grischa Niermann said.

Wout van Aert is still likely to compete for various stages, including the time trial, and while the Belgian will also use the race in order to build his form for the rest of the classics, his skills in the crosswinds are likely to help Roglič too.

“Some of them will have dot the i’s and cross the t’s for their next goals, but the race is an independent goal, and that’s why we want to perform well here,” added Niermann.

Dennis hasn’t raced for his new team in Europe since switching from Ineos Grenadiers over the winter. The Australian won his national time trial title back in January but heads to Paris-Nice with an important role to play. He will form part of Roglič’s defenses on both the flats and the mountains as he also builds towards the Tour de France.

Dennis was handed a provisional Tour de France spot back in December and hopes to head back to the race he walked out on in controversial circumstances back in 2019. There are also spots on the team for Mike Teunissen, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck and the experienced Steven Kruijswijk.

“Rohan is going to be an important helper in this race. It will be his first race with us as a team. We will take him along in our way of working to become part of the team and Paris-Nice is a good race for this. On the day of the time trial he will also have a chance to go for the win. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Jumbo-Visma for Paris-Nice: Primož Roglič, Wout Van Aert, Rohan Dennis, Steven Kruijswijk, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Mike Teunissen and Christophe Laporte.